Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $6.34 Million Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,414 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Celsius by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Celsius by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 437.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CELH shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.89.

Celsius Trading Up 0.3 %

Celsius stock opened at $99.83 on Thursday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $122.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.68 and a 200-day moving average of $96.16.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $49,999,994.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,969,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

