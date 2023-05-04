Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $9.92 Million Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Walker & Dunlop worth $9,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 398.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $64.46 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.37 and a 12-month high of $124.31. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.79.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $282.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.

WD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Walker & Dunlop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities cut Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $498,267.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,376.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

