Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.
FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $778.71.
FICO opened at $752.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $758.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $694.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $626.18.
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
