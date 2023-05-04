Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 232,007 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,007 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Black Knight worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,895,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,438,000 after buying an additional 148,195 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 11.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,579,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,186,000 after buying an additional 740,142 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,176,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,214,000 after buying an additional 148,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 2.9% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,155,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,005,000 after acquiring an additional 117,985 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight stock opened at $53.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Black Knight had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

