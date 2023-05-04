Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 260,506 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,506 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SentinelOne worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,124,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in SentinelOne by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 137,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in SentinelOne by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:S opened at $15.52 on Thursday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $32.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 89.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $2,924,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,924.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $2,924,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 568,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,924.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $702,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 932,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,383,954.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,315 shares of company stock worth $4,906,247. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.96.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.