Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 39,380 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 39,380 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 337,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,788 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $985,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 182,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.30.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $139.91 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.90 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $170.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,111.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,178 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,140. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.