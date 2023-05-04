Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 832 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 89.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.53.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $293.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.98. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

