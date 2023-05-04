Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $175,000 in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

