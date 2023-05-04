Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,884,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 40,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PSMG opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58. Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

About Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF

The Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (PSMG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through growth investment while maintaining maximum diversification. PSMG was launched on Feb 23, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

