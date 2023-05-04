Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCT. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FOCT opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $288.13 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

