Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QS. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. 26.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 22.91 and a quick ratio of 22.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $16.51.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on QS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

In other news, CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 478,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $4,323,085.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,767,019.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 186,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $1,682,586.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 725,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,820.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 478,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $4,323,085.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,767,019.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,414,699 shares of company stock valued at $12,627,151 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

