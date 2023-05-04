Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 6,414 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,414 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.42.

Huntsman Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.41.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Huntsman had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

