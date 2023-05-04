Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.46 and last traded at $40.69. Approximately 547,226 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 774,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.78.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.64 per share, with a total value of $1,070,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,063,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,442,887.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 59.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter worth $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. The firm offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

