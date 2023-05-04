Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR) Insider Christian St. John- Dennis Sells 400,000 Shares

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR – Get Rating) insider Christian St. John- Dennis sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.37), for a total value of £120,000 ($149,925.04).
Tirupati Graphite Stock Performance
Shares of TGR stock traded down GBX 0.36 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 30.64 ($0.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,463. The company has a market cap of £32.78 million, a PE ratio of -1,543.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.24. Tirupati Graphite plc has a 52 week low of GBX 21.50 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 69.70 ($0.87).
Tirupati Graphite Company Profile
