Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR) Insider Christian St. John- Dennis Sells 400,000 Shares

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR – Get Rating) insider Christian St. John- Dennis sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.37), for a total value of £120,000 ($149,925.04).

Tirupati Graphite Stock Performance

Shares of TGR stock traded down GBX 0.36 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 30.64 ($0.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,463. The company has a market cap of £32.78 million, a PE ratio of -1,543.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.24. Tirupati Graphite plc has a 52 week low of GBX 21.50 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 69.70 ($0.87).

Get Tirupati Graphite alerts:

Tirupati Graphite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Tirupati Graphite plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist graphite and graphene producer in Madagascar and India. It owns and operates the Vatomina and Sahamamy flake graphite projects located in Madagascar. The company also provides mineral processing technology development services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tirupati Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tirupati Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.