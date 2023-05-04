TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT – Get Rating) were up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.97 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.97 ($0.04). Approximately 2,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 9,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.91 ($0.04).

TMT Investments Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.06. The company has a market cap of £934,065.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.52.

About TMT Investments

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, early stage, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

