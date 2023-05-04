Toncoin (TON) Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $2.05 or 0.00007099 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion and approximately $11.95 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.05129171 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $15,116,078.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

