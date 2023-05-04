Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 1,438 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of AutoZone worth $25,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.9 %

AutoZone stock opened at $2,677.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,521.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,474.50. The stock has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,722.60.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,664.53.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

