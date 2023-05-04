Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 27,909 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 126.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,909 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $27,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $704.88.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $683.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $672.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $617.40. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 32.75 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

