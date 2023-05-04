Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,020 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $32,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Fiserv by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Fiserv by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 47,365 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Fiserv by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,890,440. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv Stock Up 0.1 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $119.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.18. The company has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.