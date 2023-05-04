Toronto Dominion Bank Has $32.91 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $32,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $202.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.41. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

