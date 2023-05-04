Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,901 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Valero Energy worth $26,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.64.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $107.06 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $96.93 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 57.11%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

