Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 136,899 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,171,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,899 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of CSX worth $36,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in CSX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in CSX by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX opened at $30.93 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.68. The stock has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

