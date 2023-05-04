Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 551.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,995 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,051 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $29,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Medtronic by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 25,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 35,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 10,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.5 %

MDT stock opened at $90.69 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $120.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

