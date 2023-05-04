Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up about 1.3% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.62.
Insider Activity
Tractor Supply Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $7.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $236.26. 294,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,159. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.
Tractor Supply Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.
Tractor Supply Profile
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.
Featured Articles
