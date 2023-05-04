Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares Silver Trust Call Options (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 252,243 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 23% compared to the average volume of 205,455 call options.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.83. The stock had a trading volume of 23,123,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,775,682. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Silver Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.