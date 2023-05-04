Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.30-$8.50 EPS.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $176.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.33 and a 200-day moving average of $175.75. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $196.22.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,929.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,929.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,750. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,026,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,707,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,061,000 after acquiring an additional 471,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after acquiring an additional 792,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Stephens raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.