TransAlta (TAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.96). TransAlta had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $629.08 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect TransAlta to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of TAC opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.93. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 450.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TAC. Credit Suisse Group raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAlta

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in TransAlta by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,425,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,737,000 after buying an additional 1,777,039 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in TransAlta by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,346 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TransAlta by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,494,000 after purchasing an additional 812,221 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TransAlta by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,062,000 after purchasing an additional 432,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TransAlta by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,667,000 after purchasing an additional 399,141 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

