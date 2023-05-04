TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. TransMedics Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 1.1 %

TransMedics Group stock opened at $73.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $90.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.36.

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $152,283.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,268,968.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $152,283.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,112 shares in the company, valued at $27,268,968.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 37,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.65, for a total transaction of $2,785,958.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,621,642.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,460 shares of company stock valued at $11,174,974. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 643.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 738.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TMDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

