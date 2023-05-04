Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML – Get Rating) shares were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 42,323 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 58,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their price target on Treasury Metals from C$0.95 to C$1.05 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Treasury Metals Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.32.

About Treasury Metals

Treasury Metals ( TSE:TML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Treasury Metals Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Treasury Metals Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath gold project, which covers approximately 7,601 hectares located east of Dryden in northwestern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Divine Lake Exploration Inc and changed its name to Treasury Metals Inc in November 2007.

