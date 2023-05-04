Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,384 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 152,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 306,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,455,000 after acquiring an additional 50,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 180,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ICE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.10. 384,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,488. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $113.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.53. The stock has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Further Reading

