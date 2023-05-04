Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $9,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.3% during the third quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $2.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $206.14. The company had a trading volume of 182,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,414. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $210.86. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.21 and its 200-day moving average is $181.14.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589 over the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on VRSK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.92.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

