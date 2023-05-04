Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $5.96 Million Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BURL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.07.

NYSE:BURL traded down $2.72 on Thursday, hitting $182.01. 44,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,339. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $239.94. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

