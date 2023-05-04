Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 2,224 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avista by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,596,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,737,000 after acquiring an additional 149,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Avista by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,839,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,504,000 after acquiring an additional 228,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Avista by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,065,000 after acquiring an additional 49,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Avista by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,761,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,253,000 after acquiring an additional 32,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,638,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,703,000 after purchasing an additional 19,264 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other Avista news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $104,984.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avista Trading Down 1.1 %

AVA stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $43.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,015. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.50. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $45.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.43). Avista had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVA. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Featured Articles

