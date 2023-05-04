Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 7,095 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,095 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Blackbaud worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,100 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total transaction of $172,732.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,258 shares in the company, valued at $21,187,975.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,100 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total transaction of $172,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,258 shares in the company, valued at $21,187,975.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,862.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,561 shares of company stock worth $2,748,142 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of BLKB stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $69.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLKB shares. Robert W. Baird raised Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Featured Stories

