Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 797 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 89.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.53.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC traded up $8.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $302.24. 103,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.98.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

