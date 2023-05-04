Trillium Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paylocity by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $997,909,000 after purchasing an additional 48,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Paylocity by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $963,824,000 after purchasing an additional 244,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Paylocity by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Paylocity by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Paylocity by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,365,000 after purchasing an additional 34,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PCTY. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.36.

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $221,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,186.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $221,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,186.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total value of $1,741,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,324,712.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 177,242 shares of company stock valued at $36,661,532. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded up $2.26 on Thursday, hitting $189.50. The stock had a trading volume of 47,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,648. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $152.01 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.01.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $273.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.78 million. Analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

