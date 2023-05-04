Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,173 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 128,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 87,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research cut Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Insider Activity at Trimble

Trimble Price Performance

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.24. 119,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,684. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average of $53.45.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.29 million. On average, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Articles

