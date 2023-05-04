Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRNGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.63 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Trinity Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50 to $1.70 EPS.

Trinity Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

TRN opened at $21.76 on Thursday. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $31.68. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,742.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $99,717.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 194,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,941.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,285 shares of company stock worth $295,043 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TRN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Trinity Industries

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

