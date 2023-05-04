Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.63 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Trinity Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50 to $1.70 EPS.

Trinity Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

TRN opened at $21.76 on Thursday. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $31.68. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.44%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Industries

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,742.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $99,717.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 194,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,941.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,285 shares of company stock worth $295,043 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TRN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

