TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 213.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth $2,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth $593,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Murphy USA by 7.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.60.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

NYSE MUSA opened at $280.53 on Thursday. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $323.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.11 and a 200-day moving average of $274.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Further Reading

