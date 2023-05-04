TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,452 iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,031.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,632,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,032,000 after buying an additional 1,488,474 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,955,000 after purchasing an additional 225,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,042,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,429,000 after purchasing an additional 211,368 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,651,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,119,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $86.61 on Thursday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $88.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.71.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

