TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 659 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $248.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.75 and its 200-day moving average is $230.97. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $267.61.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

