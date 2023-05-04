Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Trading 11.4% Higher

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) traded up 11.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. 852 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 175 ($2.19) to GBX 180 ($2.25) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Tritax Big Box REIT Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.