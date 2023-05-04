Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Triton International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley downgraded Triton International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TRTN opened at $82.33 on Friday. Triton International has a fifty-two week low of $48.64 and a fifty-two week high of $83.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Announces Dividend

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. Triton International had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $397.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Triton International will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Institutional Trading

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTN. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Triton International in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Triton International by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triton International



Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

