U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.
U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.97. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $5.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86.
Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Global Investors (GROW)
- Camping World: When Debt Is A Good Thing
- 3 Underperforming Nasdaq 100 Stocks Worth a Closer Look
- Unum Group Sure Looks Exciting: Jumps 7% After Lifting Guidance
- Hershey Hits the Sweet Spot with Sales, Earnings Growth
- Super Micro Computer Inc. Moves up on Solid Guidance and AI
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.