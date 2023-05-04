U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.97. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $5.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GROW. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.