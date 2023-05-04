U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GROW. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

(Get Rating)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.