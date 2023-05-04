Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Director Eren Bali Sells 15,000 Shares

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $135,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,796,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,187,798.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eren Bali also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 11th, Eren Bali sold 10,462 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $94,158.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Eren Bali sold 1,900 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $17,100.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $148,500.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $157,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. Udemy, Inc. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.75.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $165.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.81 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 41.24% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NVP Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $65,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,580,000 after buying an additional 797,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Udemy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after purchasing an additional 592,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Udemy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,856,000 after purchasing an additional 54,847 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Udemy by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after purchasing an additional 182,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UDMY. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

