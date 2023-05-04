Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 142789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Specifically, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $135,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,796,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,187,798.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregg Coccari sold 8,332 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $81,986.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,660.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,597. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UDMY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Udemy from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Udemy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.42.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $165.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.81 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 41.24% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Udemy by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Udemy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Udemy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Udemy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Udemy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Further Reading

