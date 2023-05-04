Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $3.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $519.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,127. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $528.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $487.85. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.67.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

