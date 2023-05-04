United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Announces Earnings Results

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.03 earnings per share.
United Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %
United Therapeutics stock traded down $5.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $213.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,524. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $174.36 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.42 and its 200 day moving average is $249.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on UTHR. UBS Group cut their target price on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.82.
Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.
