Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on June 30th

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Uniti Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.5% annually over the last three years. Uniti Group has a payout ratio of 150.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Uniti Group to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Uniti Group Trading Up 5.6 %

Uniti Group stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,546. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $804.05 million, a PE ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Uniti Group

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNIT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

In other Uniti Group news, CEO Kenny Gunderman acquired 225,000 shares of Uniti Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $983,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,244.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uniti Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

